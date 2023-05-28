AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $6,923,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $168.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.