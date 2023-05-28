Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Head-To-Head Survey

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.22%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -5.48% -6.77% -3.40% Amprius Technologies N/A -33.42% -13.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $248.73 million 0.31 -$9.45 million ($0.14) -6.16 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 143.93 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Amprius Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments. The CBAK segment mainly includes the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of a wide variety of standard and customized lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for use in a wide array of applications. The Hitrans segment covers the development and manufacturing of NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was founded on October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.