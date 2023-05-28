Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $64.17

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

