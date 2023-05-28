Analysts Set Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) PT at GBX 3,672

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($45.67).
Several brokerages have issued reports on DPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,070 ($50.62) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.45) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($38.71) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 3,140 ($39.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8,722.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,246.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,952.56. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 31.08 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,882 ($48.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
