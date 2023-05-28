Analysts Set Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) PT at GBX 3,672

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($45.67).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,070 ($50.62) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.45) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($38.71) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 3,140 ($39.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8,722.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,246.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,952.56. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 31.08 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,882 ($48.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

