Analyzing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) & FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Omaha and FLJ Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.05%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $81.23 million 7.48 $7.14 million ($0.42) -46.21 FLJ Group $652.33 million 0.09 $115.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boston Omaha and FLJ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FLJ Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and FLJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -14.23% -2.43% -1.82% FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLJ Group has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of FLJ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats FLJ Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

