AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

