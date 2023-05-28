Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 374,046 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

