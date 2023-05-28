Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

AWI opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $121,108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after buying an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,536,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

