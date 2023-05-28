Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arrival Stock Performance

ARVL stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Arrival has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Get Arrival alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arrival by 58,349.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,475,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 46,395,957 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP grew its position in Arrival by 187.6% in the first quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 12,930,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arrival by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.