Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.