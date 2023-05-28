Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 1,051.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Babylon has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.