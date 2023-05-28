Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

