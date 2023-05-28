Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

BMRC stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $277.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.