BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $36.84 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

