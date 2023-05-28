Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 579 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 596.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.
Alteryx Price Performance
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. The business had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx
In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
