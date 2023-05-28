Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 10,012 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

