Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

