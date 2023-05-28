BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th.

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of BTCM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

