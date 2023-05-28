BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $9.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.