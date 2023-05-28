Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after purchasing an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

