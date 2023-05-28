Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.74 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

