Broderick Brian C Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Broderick Brian C lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.