Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $20.25

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Annexon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Annexon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.