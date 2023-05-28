Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,359,735,150,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $32,486,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,813,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after purchasing an additional 510,469 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 379,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.1 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

