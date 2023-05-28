Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 21.5 %

Shares of BTX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

