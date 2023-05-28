Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TNET stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

