Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

NYSE SPR opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

