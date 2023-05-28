Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 425,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $13,935,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

