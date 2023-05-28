Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.