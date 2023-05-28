Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $642,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 156.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.