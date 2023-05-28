C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

C&C Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

