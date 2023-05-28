C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
C&C Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.
About C&C Group
