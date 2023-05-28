China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Head to Head Analysis

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $2.60 million 0.16 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics $36.94 million 1.34 -$57.19 million ($19.20) -0.08

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics.

14.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand. The company was founded by Feng Zhou in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

