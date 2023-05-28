ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Critical Comparison

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChinaCache International and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $6.08 million 3.88 -$192.80 million ($2.74) -0.11

ChinaCache International has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChinaCache International and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D -2,349.75% -177.15% -121.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChinaCache International beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

