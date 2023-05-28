Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,052 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Veradigm by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

