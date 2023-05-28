Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,197 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

ATGE stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

