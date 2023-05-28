Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE WD opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.