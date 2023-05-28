Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,523 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of TWKS opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

