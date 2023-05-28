Citigroup Inc. Buys 511,264 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) by 12,781,600.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
i-80 Gold Stock Up 1.4 %
i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
