Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,554 shares of company stock worth $3,607,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.