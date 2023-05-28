Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

