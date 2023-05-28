Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.62 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.