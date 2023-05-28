Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 554,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 329,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 383,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $11.20 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.06.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

