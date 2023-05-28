Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 258,658 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.