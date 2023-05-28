Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $71.36 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.91.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

