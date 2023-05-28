Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $119,584. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $592.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.