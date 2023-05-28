Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $35,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.92. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Geron news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

