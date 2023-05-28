Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 119.63%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

