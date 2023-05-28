Citigroup Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $141.15 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

