Citigroup Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

GBCI opened at $29.68 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

