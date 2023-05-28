Citigroup Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,979,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 250,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

